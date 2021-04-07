Avicii's Biography Receives Official North America Release Date

The road to Tim: The Official Biography of Avicii has been a long and winding one.

In 2019 it was revealed that Swedish writer Måns Mosesson was given the green light to release the biography the following year after Albert Bonniers Förlag received authorization from Avicii Music AB, the company responsible for the late DJ's assets and brand following his death. The date was later pushed back to 2021 but had yet to receive an official North America release date until now. Fans can expect to get their hands on a copy of Avicii's official biography on November 16th via Mobius.

The book is said to span over 300 pages, celebrating the life and success of the legendary "Levels" producer while also documenting the circumstances that led to his tragic death in 2018.

Avicii's official biography will hit the shelves on November 16th, 2021. Sean Eriksson

The publisher previously shared insights on what to expect from the book, writing, "Mans Mosseson, who was close to Avicii, now goes in search of clues in talks with close friends, family members, and companions and tells the whole story of his eventful life for the first time. His book is the honest and sensitive portrait of one of the world's most popular stars of our time, who shaped an entire generation."

All proceeds from sales of Tim: The Official Biography of Avicii will benefit the Tim Bergling Foundation, a charity that was launched by Avicii's parents to help others who are struggling with mental health issues and to support suicide prevention.