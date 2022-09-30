Skip to main content
Pophouse Entertainment Acquires Majority Stake In Avicii's Catalog

Pophouse Entertainment Acquires Majority Stake In Avicii's Catalog

Avicii's family said the transaction will help secure the financial future of the Tim Bergling Foundation.

Sean Eriksson

Avicii's family said the transaction will help secure the financial future of the Tim Bergling Foundation.

Swedish company Pophouse Entertainment has purchased a majority stake in Avicii's master recording and publishing rights.

The assets of Avicii's catalog were previously held by his family estate, though they still reportedly own 25% of the overall share. The partnership effectively ensures the iconic dance music producer's family will continue to have a say in how Avicii's music is promoted and utilized going forward.

Avicii is survived by his parents, Klas Bergling and Anki Lidén. The former said the transaction ensures that the Tim Bergling Foundation remains fully funded for the foreseeable future.

"Through this deal, we are also securing the Tim Bergling Foundation's long-term finances, creating opportunity to act decisively on the foundation's commitments to supporting such important issues as mental health and well-being of young people," Bergling said in a statement.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Avicii
NEWS

Pophouse Entertainment Acquires Majority Stake In Avicii's Catalog

Avicii's family said the transaction will help secure the financial future of the Tim Bergling Foundation.

By Cameron Sunkel
Santino's On Heaven
EVENTS

Santino's Rooftop "On Heaven" In the Underground Dance Music Destination of Playa Del Carmen

Nestled along Mexico’s Caribbean shoreline in Playa del Carmen is one of best hidden spots for underground dance music, Santino Playa.

By Mikala Lugen and Jarett Lopez
dirtybird campout
EVENTS

"Ganja Garden": Cannabis Culture Comes to Dirtybird Campout

Now you can buy cannabis, learn to roll it and smoke it at Dirtybird’s famously ratchet, summer camp-themed music festival—and it's 100% legal.

By Graham Berry
avicii

Avicii.

Bergling additionally noted it's his belief that the deal will help bring his son's music to his fanbase on a global scale.

Founded by ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus, Pophouse's industry expertise was precisely what attracted fellow electronic music icons Swedish House Mafia to sell partial ownership of their discography just six months ago. 

"It feels great for us to partner up with a company like Pophouse that will do much more than simply acquire our creative work," the trio said in a statement at the time.

The financial terms of the Avicii acquisition have not been disclosed at the time of writing.

Related

TimStudio2104_edit 2
NEWS

Avicii's Family Members Announce the Launch of the Tim Bergling Foundation

The Tim Bergling Foundation will highlight mental illness and suicide prevention.

avicii
NEWS

Avicii's Official Biography Hits the Shelves

Fans can now purchase "Tim: The Official Biography of Avicii," which will benefit the Tim Bergling Foundation.

avicii
NEWS

Klas Bergling Reflects On "Dangerous Combination" of Avicii's Fame and Fortune In Candid Interview

Avicii's father, Klas Bergling, confronts difficult memories involving his son's most vulnerable moments head-on in a new interview.

Avicii
NEWS

Avicii's Biography Officially Slated for 2021 Release: Read the Synopsis

The speculation surrounding the release of Avicii's biography can now be put to bed.

avicii
NEWS

City of Stockholm to Build Memorial for Avicii in Humlegården Park

The district of Östermalm, where Avicii resided, is working with the Tim Bergling Foundation on the memorial.

avicii
Lifestyle

You Can Bid on a Set of One-of-a-Kind Golf Clubs Made for Avicii

Proceeds from the charity auction will benefit the Tim Bergling Foundation, which advocates for the recognition of suicide as a global health emergency.

avicii
EVENTS

Watch the First-Ever "Together For A Better Day" Avicii Tribute Concert With Galantis, Zara Larsson, More

The special tribute show was organized by The Tim Bergling Foundation in order to raise awareness of rising rates of suicide in young people.

Avicii
NEWS

Avicii's Biography Receives Official North America Release Date

Fans can get their hands on a copy in November.