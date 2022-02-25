Skip to main content
Swedish Royalty Inaugurate the Avicii Experience Museum In Stockholm

The museum will open to the public on February 26th, 2022.

Knut Capra

The museum dedicated to the dance music legend Avicii was welcomed to Stockholm by some royal guests.

To celebrate the grand opening of The Avicii Experience, Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia stopped by to honor one of their country's musical icons and cut the ribbon to inaugurate the museum. They were joined by some of the executives behind the exhibit and Klas Bergling, father of Avicii and creator of the Tim Bergling Foundation.

Proceeds from the museum will support the foundation's goal to destigmatize mental health and prevent suicides.

The Avicii Experience will serve as an interactive look at the iconic "Levels" producer's rise to fame. It starts with a recreation of his childhood bedroom and moves through his increasingly hi-tech studio spaces. In addition to these recreations, fans will be able to interact with his music in various ways, like a special VR exhibit.

In a press release issued this week, the museum's proprietors explained that it will also touch on Avicii's struggles.

"Apart from Avicii’s incredible success and creative collaborations, the museum also sheds light on the heavier sides of the endless travel and gigs," the statement reads. "For example, the exhibition features a visually and acoustically intense room, exemplifying the backsides of being a celebrated and constantly monitored superstar."

The Avicii Experience is located in Avicii's hometown of Stockholm. Doors open to the public on Saturday, February 26th, 2022.

You can learn more about the museum and purchase tickets here.

