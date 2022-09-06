Avicii Honored With New Wind Sculpture In Stockholm

One of Avicii's favorite locations in Stockholm has installed a new memorial sculpture in the late dance music icon's memory.

The Humlegården park is now the home of "Standing Waves," a sculpture crafted by Adèle Essle Zeiss and Liva Isakson Lundin that is activated with wind energy. The sculpture consists of three metal pylons, each topped with uniquely shaped tubes and sheet metal sails designed to catch and spin with the whistling winds.

The "Standing Waves" memorial sculpture in honor of Avicii. Giulia Cairone

"Standing Waves" stands as a symbolic reminder that, like wind, music is a powerful force that spreads invisibly through the air, though the impact upon those within its reach can be great. The sculpture pays tribute to Avicii, who tragically died by suicide in Oman in 2018, and the many hits that continue to touch millions of electronic dance music fans worldwide.

The sculpture was recently commemorated with Avicii's parents and founders of the Tim Bergling Foundation, Klas and Anki Bergling, present at the ceremony.

"We want to pay tribute to Tim Bergling, whose music has meant so much to people around the world. The changing expression of the artwork and the location in Humlegården, one of Tim's favorite places, make us remember him on many different levels," Andréa Hedin, chair of the City District Council of Östermalm, said in a press release shared with EDM.com. "It is also a way of honoring all the people who have passed away far too early due to mental illness."