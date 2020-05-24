Avicii's Father Thanks Fans After "Levels" Voted as Top Tomorrowland Anthem

Tomorrowland recruited the help of fans in picking the number one anthem in the fabled Belgian festival's history. While the competition was fierce, one track rose above the rest and took home the title. Unsurprisingly, Avicii's iconic tune "Levels" was chosen as the leader for the top 1000 list.

After receiving the news, the late EDM megastar's father, Klas Bergling, spoke with Tomorrowland's One World Radio about his son's win and how much he and his family appreciate the support.

"My wife and I are really grateful that the People of Tomorrow have selected ‘Levels’ as the number one and their favorite record in the history of Tomorrowland. It means a lot to us and to Tim’s legacy, and of course his fans around the world. It’s a real honor. At the time, I didn’t know the record was going to be as big as it is now, but I did really like it from the start. It has such a positive intro and I was very surprised because I had been listening a lot to Tim’s house music. He took unexpected steps when he was composing and producing, and I think the mix of Etta James and house music and the way Tim did it, was amazing."

"Levels" beat out tracks from Swedish House Mafia, David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, and more. In addition to earning the top song honors, Avicii was in the top ten in terms of the most songs included on the list.

You can view the complete interview with Klas Bergling below and check out the entire Tomorrowland Top 1000 list on the One World Radio website here.

