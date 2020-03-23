Avicii Remembered as “True Musical Genius” by Designers of His Hollywood Hills Home

As the two-year anniversary of Avicii‘s untimely death approaches, a company outside of the EDM world has written a touching tribute to his contributions. Los Angeles firm McClean Design has shared the story of his Hollywood Hills residence, declaring him a “true musical genius.”

“Throwback Thursday to the project that probably kickstarted our firm into high gear more than any,” begins McClean Design’s Instagram post. “We had been working for almost eight years before this house on Blue Jay Way grabbed a lot of attention in the Los Angeles area. There has been no looking back since ... Tim was an amazing person and a true musical genius.”

Avicii (real name Tim Bergling) catapulted to superstardom at the beginning of the EDM decade on the back of singles like “Le7els” and “Seek Bromance.” He discontinued touring in 2016, and he was found dead in Muscat, Oman by apparent suicide on April 20th, 2018.

Last summer, a number of Bergling’s collaborators worked together to finish his final album, TIM.

H/T: We Rave You

