City of Stockholm to Build Memorial for Avicii in Humlegården Park

The district of Östermalm, where Avicii resided, is working with the Tim Bergling Foundation on the memorial.
Sean Eriksson

The city of Stockholm is planning to build a special memorial dedicated to legendary dance music artist Avicii.

The district of Östermalm—where Avicii resided—is working with the late artist's father, Klas Bergling, and his Tim Bergling Foundation to develop the memorial in the Humlegården park. The project was commissioned to remember those who have fallen victim to mental illness in Sweden and to pay homage to Avicii, whose poor mental health stemming from the stress of his grueling tour schedule led to his tragic death in 2018.

Public television broadcaster SVT reports that the idea for the project came to light after a conversation with young people about mental illness, according to Andréa Hedin, Östermalm's district committee chairman.

The city of Stockholm is planning a memorial to honor the legacy of legendary Swedish dance music artist Avicii.

"It should be a nice and harmonious place in central Östermalm where people should be able to remember Tim Bergling and find joy and inspiration, but also seek comfort and honour Tim and all other people who have passed away far too early in mental illness," said a spokesman from the committee. "The place should remind that more needs to be done to reduce mental illness and self-harming behaviour and at the same time a place that encourages people to find strength in music."

The next step after establishing a concrete location is to select an artist to devise and execute the memorial, which is expected to be unveiled in summer 2022.

