Interactive Avicii Museum Experience Opening In February 2022

A long-awaited and special tribute to Avicii is set to open in Stockholm in late February.

Produced by Pophouse Entertainment, the Avicii Experience is an interactive museum and intimate homage to the legendary dance music artist. According to a press release shared with EDM.com, the experience offers a "unique look into Avicii's creative process" by way of bespoke exhibits, like a peek into his bedroom where it all started.

Visitors will be able to view images, videos and personal belongings of Avicii. They'll also be able to listen to unreleased music from the late "Levels" producer, offering a glimpse into the last vestiges of one of the most prolific and pioneering minds electronic dance music has ever seen.

"Tim would have been incredibly proud to be represented like this," said Klas Bergling, Avicii's father and founder of the Tim Bergling Foundation, where a portion of the museum's revenue will be donated. "The mix of a new digital take in combination with a classic museum would have appealed to him."

Scheduled to open on February 26th, the Avicii Experience is a part of Space, a new venue located in the fifth Hötorgshus by Sergels torg in central Stockholm which combines gaming, music, and content creation. The multipurpose arena is home to the world’s largest gaming center and has ambitions to become the Swedish national arena for esports.

"Personally, having closely followed Tim since his breakthrough, it is with great gratitude and respect for the Bergling family that we finally can open the doors to the Avicii Experience," added Per Sundin, CEO of Pophouse Entertainment and one of the founders of Space.

The museum will be open Monday to Sunday from 11AM to 7PM. You can purchase tickets here.