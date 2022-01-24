Skip to main content
Interactive Avicii Museum Experience Opening In February 2022

Interactive Avicii Museum Experience Opening In February 2022

Visitors will be able to listen to unreleased music from the late "Levels" producer.

Sean Eriksson

Visitors will be able to listen to unreleased music from the late "Levels" producer.

A long-awaited and special tribute to Avicii is set to open in Stockholm in late February.

Produced by Pophouse Entertainment, the Avicii Experience is an interactive museum and intimate homage to the legendary dance music artist. According to a press release shared with EDM.com, the experience offers a "unique look into Avicii's creative process" by way of bespoke exhibits, like a peek into his bedroom where it all started.

Visitors will be able to view images, videos and personal belongings of Avicii. They'll also be able to listen to unreleased music from the late "Levels" producer, offering a glimpse into the last vestiges of one of the most prolific and pioneering minds electronic dance music has ever seen.

"Tim would have been incredibly proud to be represented like this," said Klas Bergling, Avicii's father and founder of the Tim Bergling Foundation, where a portion of the museum's revenue will be donated. "The mix of a new digital take in combination with a classic museum would have appealed to him."

Recommended Articles

avicii
NEWS

Interactive Avicii Museum Experience Opening In February 2022

Visitors will be able to listen to unreleased music from the late "Levels" producer.

1 minute ago
Purple Disco Machine
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Purple Disco Machine, Lane 8 and AC Slater [1/21/22]

New major releases include tracks from Black Coffee, ARMNHMR, DROELOE and more.

1 hour ago
Prblm Chld & Skyler Cocco
MUSIC RELEASES

Underground Vibes | 076

Prblm Chld, SVDKO, Adrobski and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

1 hour ago

Scheduled to open on February 26th, the Avicii Experience is a part of Space, a new venue located in the fifth Hötorgshus by Sergels torg in central Stockholm which combines gaming, music, and content creation. The multipurpose arena is home to the world’s largest gaming center and has ambitions to become the Swedish national arena for esports.

"Personally, having closely followed Tim since his breakthrough, it is with great gratitude and respect for the Bergling family that we finally can open the doors to the Avicii Experience," added Per Sundin, CEO of Pophouse Entertainment and one of the founders of Space.

The museum will be open Monday to Sunday from 11AM to 7PM. You can purchase tickets here.

Related

avicii
NEWS

Iconic Stockholm Concert Venue Renamed After Avicii

The Ericsson Globe has been renamed after the legendary dance music producer to raise awareness of mental health issues.

Lead Press Shot Credit_ Sean Eriksson
NEWS

A Museum Dedicated to Avicii is Opening in Sweden Next Year

The Avicii Experience will be an "intensively emotional tribute to one of the true icons of modern popular culture."

avicii
EVENTS

The Tim Bergling Foundation Announces Special Avicii Tribute Concert

The first annual "Together For A Better Day" tribute event was organized to destigmatize mental health issues and raise awareness of suicide among young people.

Avicii Google Doodle 32nd Birthday
NEWS

Google Doodle Celebrates Avicii On His Birthday In Over 46 Countries

Today would have been the dance music legend's 32nd birthday.

avicii
GEAR + TECH

You Can Now Experience Avicii's Music In VR With Revamped Rhythm Game

The "AVICII Invector: Encore Edition" rhythm game is coming to Meta Quest 2, formerly the Oculus Quest 2, in late January.

2021_MOMEM_2000x1270
NEWS

Museum of Modern Electronic Music Opening In April 2022

Plans for the museum were revealed back in 2015, when its proprietors announced "the first electronic music museum."

avicii
EVENTS

Watch the First-Ever "Together For A Better Day" Avicii Tribute Concert With Galantis, Zara Larsson, More

The special tribute show was organized by The Tim Bergling Foundation in order to raise awareness of rising rates of suicide in young people.

avicii
NEWS

City of Stockholm to Build Memorial for Avicii in Humlegården Park

The district of Östermalm, where Avicii resided, is working with the Tim Bergling Foundation on the memorial.