A Memorial for Avicii is Being Built in Stockholm

The late Avicii is being honored in his hometown of Stockholm with a new memorial site. The news comes almost three years after the tragic passing of the beloved producer.

The plans have been announced by the Stockholm local chapter of the liberal Moderaterna party which chairs the district committee of the capital district of Östermalm. The memorial site is said to be approved by next Thursday. According to a report from Antenne Münster, "the people at the place in the center of Östermalm should be able to remember Avicii alias Tim Bergling on the one hand, but also honor all people with psychological problems who died too early on the other."

In a quote obtained by the publication, Klas Bergling, Avicii's father, spoke for his family and said "This place will offer an opportunity to remember Tim and his music, which meant and means so much to many people around the world." At the time of writing, there is no word as to when and where the memorial site will be built. The beloved producer grew up in Östermalm so all signs seem to point to this being the location.

Early this year, an alternative version of Avicii: True Stories with never-before-seen footage surfaced on a YouTube channel, The Avicii Archives. The 2017 documentary offered fans an intimate look into Avicii's remarkable rise, as well as his struggle with his mental health. The late producer will also be memorialized further in the upcoming biography by Swedish writer, Måns Mosesson. Tim Bergling - The Official Biography is slated to be released on November 2nd, 2021.

Credit: Antenne Münster