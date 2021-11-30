Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
Avicii's Official Biography Hits the Shelves
Publish date:

Fans can now purchase "Tim: The Official Biography of Avicii," which will benefit the Tim Bergling Foundation.
Author:

Sean Eriksson

Fans of Avicii can now purchase his official biography, which was released today by U.K. publishing house Little, Brown.

Author Måns Mosesson developed the biography using excerpts from interviews with Avicii's loved ones and colleagues in the music industry. Titled Tim: The Official Biography of Avicii, the book "paints an honest picture" of the electronic music legend prior to his tragic and shocking death in 2018.

Prevalently known as one of the most virtuosic dance music producers of all-time, Avicii took his own life at the age of 28 after grappling with mental health struggles contrived largely from a grueling touring schedule. He was said to perform upwards of 250 shows annually.

Cover of "Tim – The Official Biography of Avicii."

Cover of "Tim – The Official Biography of Avicii."

Avicii's Official Biography Hits the Shelves

Fans can now purchase "Tim: The Official Biography of Avicii," which will benefit the Tim Bergling Foundation.

It seems the electronic music community is grasping at straws to keep the star of Avicii's legacy shining bright. A new documentary chronicling his life is set to release in 2023 and will feature never-before-seen archive footage and interviews with the artist himself.

Proceeds from sales of Tim: The Official Biography of Avicii will benefit the Tim Bergling Foundation, a charity launched by Avicii's parents in their son's memory to fund research and develop preventative solutions against suicide.

You can purchase your copy of Avicii's official biography here.

