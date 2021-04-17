Tomorrowland's One World Radio to Pay Tribute to Avicii on Third Anniversary of His Death

Tomorrowland's One World Radio to Pay Tribute to Avicii on Third Anniversary of His Death

Avicii's peers will share their perspectives on the late star's groundbreaking music and lasting legacy.
Author:
Publish date:

Sean Eriksson

Avicii's peers will share their perspectives on the late star's groundbreaking music and lasting legacy.

On the upcoming third anniversary of Avicii's passing, Tomorrowland's One World Radio will pay tribute to one of dance music's most prolific artists.

On April 20th, One World Radio is bringing together Avicii's music and counterparts to celebrate the life of the legendary "Levels" producer. Over 60 of his songs will be streamed throughout the day as well as live set highlights from some of his many Tomorrowland appearances.

After a meteoric rise to start the decade, Avicii quickly hit the big time and first appeared at Tomorrowland in 2011. His Tomorrowland appearances continue to be remembered fondly by the dance music scene at large, and just last year the Tomorrowland community voted "Levels" as their favorite record in the festival's history. Avicii dropped "Levels" during his set at the Belgium-based festival months before it was even released. 

Additionally, the tribute will include words from Avicii's peers and collaborators, including Nicky Romero, Laidback Luke, and Aloe Blacc, as they share their perspectives on his life and legacy. 

Fans can access One World Radio via Tomorrowland.com or by downloading the official Tomorrowland app.

Related

Austin-Kramer-1600w
NEWS

Tomorrowland Adds Former Spotify Exec Austin Kramer to Weekly Programming With New Radio Show

Fans of One World Radio will be hearing the best in upcoming dance and electronic music before it's even released.

Avicii Tim Bergling
NEWS

Watch the Swedish Army Pay Tribute to Avicii by Playing a Medley of His Music

The Beridna Högvakten and Livgardets Dragonmusikkår performed three Avicii songs in front of the Royal Palace in Stockholm.

Tomorrowland Around The World
MUSIC RELEASES

Tomorrowland Releases 50 Performances from One World Radio Anniversary Event: Listen

Armin van Buuren, CamelPhat, and NERVO are among the artists who participated in Tomorrowland's One World Radio anniversary celebration.

tomorrowland
EVENTS

Armin van Buuren, Tiësto Among 50 Artists to Host Tomorrowland's One World Radio Celebration

Tomorrowland has tapped Afrojack, Steve Aoki, Dillon Francis, and many more to celebrate the radio show's two-year anniversary.

TimStudio2104_edit 2
NEWS

Avicii's Father Thanks Fans After "Levels" Voted as Top Tomorrowland Anthem

Avicii's iconic single beat out tracks from Swedish House Mafia, David Guetta, Martin Garrix, and more.

Black-and-white photo of late Swedish DJ/producer Avicii A.K.A. Tim Bergling.
NEWS

BBC Three Airs Avicii Documentary One Year After His Passing

The BBC aired Avicii: True Stories to give viewers a look into the life of the late Avicii exactly one year after he died.

Avicii
NEWS

The Swedish Grammys Dedicate Tribute Video to Avicii

The late musician's country honors him in a beautiful way.

Black-and-white photo of late Swedish DJ/producer Avicii A.K.A. Tim Bergling.
NEWS

Carl Cox Talks With BBC Radio 1 About Avicii's Sudden Death.

Techno legend Carl Cox talks about Avicii's "shout for help" in the music industry.