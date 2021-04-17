Tomorrowland's One World Radio to Pay Tribute to Avicii on Third Anniversary of His Death

Avicii's peers will share their perspectives on the late star's groundbreaking music and lasting legacy.

On the upcoming third anniversary of Avicii's passing, Tomorrowland's One World Radio will pay tribute to one of dance music's most prolific artists.

On April 20th, One World Radio is bringing together Avicii's music and counterparts to celebrate the life of the legendary "Levels" producer. Over 60 of his songs will be streamed throughout the day as well as live set highlights from some of his many Tomorrowland appearances.

After a meteoric rise to start the decade, Avicii quickly hit the big time and first appeared at Tomorrowland in 2011. His Tomorrowland appearances continue to be remembered fondly by the dance music scene at large, and just last year the Tomorrowland community voted "Levels" as their favorite record in the festival's history. Avicii dropped "Levels" during his set at the Belgium-based festival months before it was even released.

Additionally, the tribute will include words from Avicii's peers and collaborators, including Nicky Romero, Laidback Luke, and Aloe Blacc, as they share their perspectives on his life and legacy.

Fans can access One World Radio via Tomorrowland.com or by downloading the official Tomorrowland app.