[WATCH] Aloe Blacc Is Hosting a 24-Hour Avicii Tribute Live Stream

In an ode to Avicii's memory, his "Wake Me Up" collaborator, acclaimed singer and record producer Aloe Blacc, is hosting a 24-hour live stream. Tune into the stream, which his being hosted on Aloe's YouTube, below.

Today marks the second anniversary of Avicii's tragic death. Aloe Blacc's "24 Hours: A Tribute to Avicii" live stream event is curating concert footage and videos of the late EDM superstar and will also feature fan duets, interviews with DJs, and more. Don Diablo and Tiësto are two of the electronic artists set to make appearances.

You can donate to the Tim Bergling Foundation here.

