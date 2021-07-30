Publishing Rights for Avicii's "Without You" Fetch $65,000 at Auction
Publish date:

The investor is still likely to foresee a handsome 11% internal rate of return even after the high upfront price tag.
Author:

Sean Eriksson

The publishing rights to one of Avicii’s most iconic songs has hit the auction market, creating an opportunity for one lucky investor to effectively own a piece of dance music history.

It was a track teased heavily in the late years of Avicii's life. When he first began playing "Without You" in 2016 at high-profile appearances such as Ultra Music Festival and Creamfields, several rough rips began to pop up online as fans feverishly speculated its release date. However, it wasn’t until August 2017 that we finally witnessed the chemistry between Avicii and Sandro Cavazza on the heartstring-tugging collaboration.

The publishing rights to "Without You" recently landed on Royalty Exchange, an emerging marketplace which facilitates the sale of royalty-generating assets, from music to intellectual property around consumer products. The auction wrapped up early Friday morning, when an unnamed bidder took home the rights to “Without You” for a predetermined 10-year period.

