Avicii's Last Journal Entries Illuminate Depths of Struggle to Break the Cycle

January 4, 2022
Avicii's Final Journal Entries Illuminate Depths of Struggle to Break the Cycle
Avicii's Final Journal Entries Illuminate Depths of Struggle to Break the Cycle

Avicii's new biography includes his devastating last words, documented the day before his suicide.
Sean Eriksson

Avicii's new biography includes his devastating last words, documented the day before his suicide.

Måns Mosesson's new book, Tim – The Official Biography of Avicii, illuminates the iconic dance music artist's day-to-day sentiments and struggles with mental illness in ways that have not presented previously.

The biography includes personal journal entries from the 28-year-old "Wake Me Up" producer, who tragically died by suicide in Oman back in 2018. Written during his hospitalized stays for drug and alcohol abuse, the entries showcase Avicii's persistent struggle to break the cycle.

"I had a hard time accepting never drinking again though strongly suggested from all doctors to wait at least a year before even having a beer," Avicii wrote, per The Daily Beast. "Of course, I didn’t listen to the majority of the doctors, I listened to the couple who said it was OK if I was careful. I was ignorant and naive and touring the world, still on the never-ending tour — because once you’ve circled it once, guess what? You start right back over again."

When Avicii announced he was retiring from touring back in 2016, he penned an open letter to fans suggesting he was yearning for the cadence of an ordinary life.

"I am blessed to be able to travel all around the world and perform, but I have too little left for the life of a real person behind the artist," he said at the time. As the New York Post notes, by the time Avicii was rehabilitated, he had already suffered physical effects from the demanding lifestyle, including acute pancreatitis.

Avicii would go on to write that his days in the hospital were "vacations" in themselves since they muted the stress and anxiety of his everyday life. In his final entry, penned the day before his suicide, he reportedly wrote his devastating last words: "The shedding of the soul is the last attachment, before it restarts!"

You can purchase your copy of Avicii's official biography here. Proceeds from sales of the book will benefit the Tim Bergling Foundation, a charity launched by Avicii's parents in their son's memory to fund research and develop preventative solutions against suicide.

Editors Note: If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.

