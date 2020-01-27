Axwell Plays a Special Private Set at Disney World's Magic Kingdom

Every day, Disney World's cast members work tirelessly to entertain the millions of guests who attend their Orlando theme parks, but this past weekend Axwell brought them a little magic of his own with a surprise set.

On a stage at the base of Magic Kingdom's iconic Cinderella Castle, Axel Christofer Hedfors, better known as Axwell, played for about an hour according to The Groove Cartel. The Swedish DJ started his set with "How Do You Feel Right Now" from his and Sebastian Ingrosso's album, More Than You Know. He also played a few fan favorites from it like "This Time," "More Than You Know," "Dreamer" and "Barricade."

Along with his own tracks like "Nobody Else," his cut of Dog Blood's "Turn Off The Lights," and his remix of Ivan Gough and Feenixpawl's hit "In My Mind," the founder of Swedish House Mafia also mixed in a few of the trio's most popular songs like "Don't You Worry Child" and "Save The World."

Hedfors also played a few treats that fans may recognize from his 2019 Tomorrowland set. Two were Axwell Λ Ingrosso mashups for "Dancing Alone" and Sebastian Ingrosso's "Laktos" and "Calling." Others included a Swedish House Mafia mashup of "One" and the group's "'Go-Go Boots' vs 'This Ain't Techno' vs 'Make Your Move' vs 'Flash'" mashup.

According to EDMTunes, Parks and Resorts Scandinavia planned the invite-only company event that was for both their employees and Disney World's cast members. It was a way to give back to all the hardworking individuals that help make Magic Kingdom the most visited theme park in the world.

During his set Hedfors, who visited Orlando during Christmas, gave his thanks as well. "One thing you all share, which I'm deeply grateful about, is that you create the experience for us, as visitors, amazingly," he said. "So thank you for that."

As magical as it was for the cast members to witness a set from Hedfors at the park, it was just as surreal for the Swedish DJ himself to play there. Remembering his childhood and the impact Disney had on it, he said:

"When I was a kid, my only experience with Disney was one hour every year - that was Christmas Eve. In Sweden we had cartoons one hour every year. Can you imagine? In Sweden we tried to create some kind of inverse magic by just giving it to us just once a year, which makes this even more amazing for me to be able to stand at Magic Kingdom where it all comes from and play my music for you."

It's too early to call it yet, but at least for those in attendance Axwell's surprise set at Disney World will have been one of this year's most epic shows.

