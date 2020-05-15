Axwell Confirms He Produced Three Tracks on Lady Gaga's Forthcoming "Chromatica" Album

Little Monsters everywhere have been chomping at the bit to hear pop queen Lady Gaga's newest studio album, Chromatica. Originally scheduled for release on April 10th, 2020, the new album was delayed due to circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Chromatica is set to drop on May 29th, and EDM fans are eager to hear superstar DJ and producer Axwell's contributions to the album.

After some rumors and speculation about the depth of his involvement, the former Swedish House Mafia icon revealed on Twitter that he's behind the production on not just one, but three Chromatica tracks: "Free Woman," "Alice," and "Sine From Above."

Needless to say, Axwell diehards will be elated to hear his work with Gaga on the new album. His confirmation already set Twitter alight with anticipation, and has fans asking for descriptions of the songs and meanings behind the titles.

In response, radio silence is likely to be expected from Axwell, who rarely tweets at all, so those fans of his work and Gaga's will just have to wait to experience Chromatica in all its monstrous glory.

Lady Gaga's Chromatica can be pre-ordered at her official website.

