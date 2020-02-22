Baauer Teases a Multi-Track Offering on the Way

Baauer is the latest artist to tease a longform project that will, in all likelihood, arrive in 2020. The "Ready to Go" producer hinted at the prospect of new music on his Instagram Story, but has not elaborated on the project beyond that.

The image depicts a Dropbox link titled "24 BIT WAV" with the caption "masters in." The "mic drop" moment was all Baauer left fans - sparking speculation as to what exactly he's planning next. In the very least the teaser spells out the intention to undertake a longform project, perhaps an album or an EP - neither of which Baauer has released in recent times.

Baauer's last multi-track offering came alongside A-Trak on their 2017 collaborative release Fern Gully / Dumbo Drop.

2016 saw the release of Baauer's last studio-length album, Aa, nearly four years ago to date. From that perspective the timing seems to align with a new album in the works, but fans will have to hang tight for more details.

