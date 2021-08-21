Chaotic Weeklong Rave In Italy Ends Following a Death, a Birth, and Rampant Sexual Assault

Attendees reported a hellish landscape characterized by strewn syringes, dogs dying from starvation and heat exhaustion, and rampant sexual assault.

An unauthorized six-day rave that claimed the life of one and hospitalized several others was finally broken up by police north of Rome.

The event reportedly drew thousands across Europe. A 24-year-old man named Gianluca Santiago, of London, sadly lost his life in the midst of the event. He was found dead offshore of the nearby Lake Mezzano.

According to EuroObserver, attendees experienced a hellish landscape characterized by strewn syringes, dogs dying from starvation and heat exhaustion, and rampant sexual assault. A baby was also born amid the chaos, according to local media.

"The situation is out of control, no negotiation is possible, public order must be restored, people identified and the responsibility for such a gathering established," said Lazio regional health councillor Alessio D'Amato.

Police initially had difficulty breaking up the rave, which reportedly attracted over 10,000 people. However, 2,000 have since been identified. Authorities are now focused on attributing proper responsibility for the event and assessing the potential public health ramifications after one raver was reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19 following the illicit gathering.

"After six days, with a dead boy, economic and environmental damage, health risks, the rave party ends at Mezzano Lake, without the State doing anything to prevent his disgrace," said Italian politician Giorgia Meloni.