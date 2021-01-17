Bandsintown Introduces Live Music Streaming Service

The first month of Bandsintown Plus will feature performances from Flying Lotus, Tycho, Chromeo, and more.
Author:
Publish date:

Bandsintown has introduced a new streaming service focused on exclusive livestreamed performances.

Dubbed Bandsintown Plus, the new program will give subscribers access to over 25 virtual concerts each month. The service costs $9.99 a month and each show will be exclusive to subscribers. In addition to the performances, the platform will host members-only Q&A sessions and interviews with artists.

Considering the fact that performances will be live and exclusive to the platform, there will be a monthly schedule of artists taking the virtual stage. The new program features a wide range of genres, so those with diverse musical palates will be excited to hear something new during each broadcast. For example, in the inaugural month, subscribers will be treated to music from Flying Lotus, Tycho, Chromeo, Nicole Miglis, Chrome Sparks, and Phoebe Bridgers, among others.

You can learn more about Bandsintown Plus and sign up for a free seven-day trial on the new streaming service's website.

