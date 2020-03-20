Bandsintown Live and Black Coffee Fight Coronavirus Slump with New Twitch Channel

In this midst of COVID-19 and social distancing, music artists are finding virtual ways to still perform their cancelled and postponed shows to their fans. The launch of Bandsintown's newest features not only comes at an opportune time, it's also doing its part to help artists like South African DJ Black Coffee.

Black Coffee performing on Bandsintown Live Liz Kraker

The platform's latest Watch Live feature will help its 530,000 registered musicians connect with Bandsintown's 55 million registered fans. Artists will be able to message and keep in touch with their most active supporters, as well as let their listeners know when and where they're planning to host a live streaming show.

In addition to that, the feature will help artists promote these shows on their social media accounts like Facebook, Instagram, and websites that feature Bandsintown's events listings such as Amazon's Alexa and Billboard.

On the rollout of this new feature, the Managing Partner of Bandsintown, Fabrice Sergent, said that "artists and fans are already missing the tribal experience that live shows create. We all must do whatever we can to keep that feeling alive as well as help artists in these difficult times."

On March 20th, the platform launched their first live streaming show on their new Twitch channel, Bandsintown Live, with a performance from Black Coffee. From his studio in South Africa he played a mix of Afropolitan house and tropical tracks to over 8,000 viewers. For Black Coffee the show was about lifting people's spirits during these tough times. In an Instagram post previous to the stream, he said that "music unites."

Black Coffee's show marked the first of many that will be held next week for Bandsintown Live's multi-day music marathon. It will feature a yet-to-be-revealed lineup of Bandsintown artists both up and coming and widely known.

In an effort to help music artists who have found themselves in a tough spot because of COVID-19, all of the donations from the music marathon will go to the Recording Academy and MusiCares' recently established COVID-19 Relief Fund. It seeks to help artists who are affected by the coronavirus and the cancellations of their shows.

On starting the fund, Recording Academy Chair and Interim CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said, "It's in times like these that many of us turn to music. Music can help us cope, and has the power to bring us together during a time when many of us might feel isolated. We encourage people everywhere to embrace the music industry which needs our help in these uncertain times."

Steve Boom, the chair of MusiCares, added, "We know this fund will need to be significant. We will not be able to do it alone, and that's why we are asking the entire music community including labels, streaming services, and anyone who is able to join us in this important effort."

Stepping to the plate to help the music community, Bandsintown's Watch Live, Twitch channel and multi-day music marathon are just the start of a list of initiatives they're planning to launch in order to give music artists some new revenue streams to weather the pandemic.