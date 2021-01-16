Barcelona Nightclub Study Shows Brighter Future for Live Events In 2021

Barcelona Nightclub Study Shows Brighter Future for Live Events In 2021

After 463 masked individuals attended a show with no social distancing at Sala Apolo nightclub, all tested negative for COVID-19.
Author:
Publish date:

Dominik Mecko

A concert-related medical study conducted in Spain has shown promising results for the future of live events. Conducted by the Fight AIDS and Infectious Diseases Foundation, the Hospital Germans Trias i Pujol, and the Primavera Sound festival, the study demonstrated the potential to hamper the spread of COVID-19 in close quarters through mandatory mask wearing and coordinated testing.

At Barcelona's Sala Apolo nightclub, 463 individuals between the ages of 18-59 attended a concert, where they were each provided an N95 mask upon entry. All participants ultimately tested negative for the virus immediately prior to attending. While attendees wore masks inside the venue, social distancing was not enforced, allowing the guests to dance and move about freely. 

Eight days following the event, the participants were tested again, and results showed that none had contracted COVID-19. Meanwhile, the control group of participants, who did not attend the show at Sala Apolo, had two members test positive.

Attendees said the precautions in place did not hinder their enjoyment during the near three hours on average they were at the club. Researchers believe the results are promising and will allow for larger concerts and events to return safely in 2021.

Source: Digital Music News

