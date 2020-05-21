A new single released on Yellow Claw's Barong Family imprint is being accused of ripping off an unreleased Skrillex song.

The Barong Family release in question, a song called "Better Days" by bass producer So Dope, is being dragged through the mud on both SoundCloud and Reddit for its blatant similarities to an unreleased song by Skrillex with the widely adopted title "El Dorado."

One diligent Redditer took it upon himself to line up each song in his digital audio workstation to demonstrate each track side-by-side. You can watch that video below.

For a deeper dive into the songs in question, listen to "Better Days" by So Dope in full below and compare it to the ensuing video of Skrillex debuting "El Dorado" to his fans via Instagram Live.

As of the time of writing, neither Barong Family nor So Dope have publicly acknowledged the accusations of plagiarism.