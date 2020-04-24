Bass Coast Music Festival Officially Postponed Until 2021

The wave of music festival cancellations continues with Canadian boutique music festival Bass Coast announcing they will not return in 2020. The independent festival, which was set to return for its 12th year July 10th to 13th, 2020 in Merrit, British Columbia, has been postponed to July 2021.

Organizers made the announcement on Twitter with a full press release on their website.

In January, Bass Coast announced their 2020 theme, "Future Deco" along with the first wave of their lineup which included Justin Martin, Claude VonStroke, The Librarian, The Funk Hunters, and more.

With several weeks to prepare for the eventuality of postponement, the festival released a statement addressing the cancellation available to read in full below. The statement includes information about tickets, refunds, and important dates associated with each, which you can find here.

