Zeds Dead, The Glitch Mob and More to Join Bassnectar on 808 Lineup

August 7th and 8th mark the Somerset, Wisconsin debut of Bassnectar's fundraiser event, 808. Not only will all proceeds from the event go to Be Interactive, but the lineup is enough to capture the attention of bass heads the world over.

Zeds Dead, Shlump and The Glitch Mob are among the artists who will accompany Bassnectar (real name Lorin Ashton) on the roster. Performing at the pre-party will be Zomboy, PEEKABOO, TOKiMONSTA, UZ and others. Also included in the festivities are art installations and workshops, among other attractions.

808 will not be the first time Ashton has involved Be Interactive in his events. The nonprofit organization helped clean up after the 2019 edition of Deja Voom in the Riviera Maya, Mexico, and more recently they brought 35,000 meals to Flint, Michigan as part of a food drive.

808 will take place at the Somerset Amphitheater. More information can be found of the official 808 website.

