Bassnectar Announces Cancellation of All Remaining Special Events In 2020

Bassnectar took to Facebook today to share some somber if unsurprising news. He officially announced the cancellation of all remaining special events in 2020, including Freestyle Sessions, Be Interactive 808 Festival, and Bass Center, which was primed for its 13th annual show.

"We’re still in shock by everything transpiring in the world around us, in part due to the irony of 2020 canceling itself right as it was literally on the verge of being the most amazing year ever…," Bassnectar wrote. "At a time of intense beauty and magic, with a gorgeous schedule of upcoming events, with our community so engaged and so enthusiastic, it was BEWITCHING and mind blowing to have everything change so suddenly, so drastically."

"It is with intense respect and appreciation for our community as a whole and for each of you as individuals that today we have made the difficult decision to cancel all of our previously confirmed special events for 2020 [at this point this means Freestyle Sessions, The Be Interactive 808 Festival, and our thirteenth annual Bass Center]…," he continued. "Not only does it appear impossible that these events will be able to happen as planned, but also: we want to do what is best for you!

You can read his statement in full below.

If there's any silver lining here, it's that fans can look forward to a series of mixes from the dubstep don, who has been teasing THE LOCKDOWN MIXTAPES over the course of the last week. "Also, as we prepare to launch the first full length album in years, we are bursting with creative energy to explore new ways of sharing music," Bassnectar wrote. "The Lockdown Mixtapes series will continue for as long as we are all on lockdown, and there are many, many, many chapters of that to unlock and explore… so stay tuned." The first mixtape of the series, "Inside For The People," is set to drop tomorrow, May 1st, 2020.

