Bassnectar Announces 2020 Freestyle Sessions Summer Gathering

Bassnectar is throwing caution to the wind yet again with the announcement of this year's Freestyle Sessions Summer Gathering. The event, which will see Bassnectar (real name Lorin Ashton) perform multiple freestyle sets, is returning for its fourth straight year.

As with previous instantiations, the event is set to take place in Broomfield, Colorado, and in the spirit of his brand each of Ashton's sets will be distinctly unique. Dedicated fans know the event brand sees Ashton breaking out rare edits, classics, throwback tracks, and everything in between. With no constraints, there's no telling what Ashton will dig up.

Beyond that, the "Basshead" producer did not forget to bring company. That includes Koan Sound, Ill.Gates, and NOISIΛ for starters. The event runs June 5th-7th at the 1st Bank Center. Ashton has been in no shortage of large-scale events this year as he recently announced the return of his annual Bass Center event scheduled for this fall.

Three day passes to the Freestyle Sessions Summer Gathering will be available for pre-sale online beginning tomorrow, February 12th at 10:00 AM MST. General sale kicks off on February 14th at 10:00 AM MST.

