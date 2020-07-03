Following his response regarding allegations of sexual misconduct, Bassnectar took to social media today to formally announce an indefinite hiatus from music.

"I am stepping back from my career and I am stepping down from my position of power and privilege in this community because I want to take responsibility and accountability," he wrote. "I feel intense compassion for anyone I may have hurt. I truly hope you allow me a chance to work together toward healing."

"The rumors you are hearing are untrue, but I realize some of my past actions have caused pain, and I am deeply sorry," he continued. "I am handing off our nonprofit Be Interactive to a diverse team to continue without my involvement moving forward. Sometime in the future I may share more thoughts on these matters, but for now, please take care of each other and I wish you all the brightest future."

You can check out the statement below.

The announcement follows Bassnectar's response to numerous allegations of sexual misconduct that appeared on an Instagram page called @evidenceagainstbassnectar. "I have never been involved in anything that was not absolutely, unequivocally consensual," he said in a June 29th, 2020 statement. "During a time when high profile men are being called out for their violence against women, I am proud to be an ally of women and stand in solidarity with victims. Thank you to all those who are listening to real victims of abuse and standing to support women."