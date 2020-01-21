Bassnectar has been organizing Bass Center gatherings since 2010, and the 13th iteration of his celebrated event brand has been announced. Bass Center XIII will take place at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey on September 11th and 12th with some of bass music's favorites in tow.

In addition to Bassnectar (real name Lorin Ashton) himself and familiar faces like DC Breaks and Ivy Lab, Bass Center XIII will feature performances by G Jones and CloZee. Also on the bill are Potions and Angelic Root, making this fall's event a spectacle not to miss among bass heads.

Ashton inaugurated his Bassnectar alias with a mixtape titled Freakbeat for the Beat Freaks in 1999, then championing a more raw style of breakbeat. Albums like Mesmerizing the Ultra in 2006 saw him explore trip-hop before arriving at the visceral style of heavy bass music that made him a hot commodity during the EDM boom of 2010-2012.

The Bass Center event brand has called locations like Denver, Colorado, Asheville, North Carolina, and Hampton, Virginia home. Previous editions have billed headliners like TroyBoi, Porter Robinson, Flux Pavilion and Cashmere Cat.

For more information on Bass Center XIII or to purchase tickets, visit the Bassnectar website.

H/T: thissongissick

