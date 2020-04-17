Bassnectar Reveals Forthcoming "Lockdown Mixtape"

Bassnectar has been cooking up something special in the lab during the quarantine. He took to Twitter today to announce a forthcoming mix titled "The Lockdown Mixtape: INSIDE FOR THE PEOPLE."

It's been a while since we've heard a new mix from the dubstep maven, whose "TEMPO OF DREAMS" mixtape was released in June 2019. Offering just enough information to get eager fans clamoring to hear it, Bassnectar wasn't verbose, but he wasn't cryptic either, writing, "....this thing is BANG. ING." Who knows what kind of unreleased edits he has concocted while in quarantine.

As of the time of writing, Bassnectar hasn't divulged a release date or any more information about "The Lockdown Mixtape: INSIDE FOR THE PEOPLE."

H/T: YourEDM