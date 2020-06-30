Bassnectar Responds to Allegations of Sexual Misconduct

Following allegations of sexual misconduct that were shared on social media, Bassnectar has responded.

After an Instagram account called @evidenceagainstbassnectar started to gain traction online, the DJ and producer issued a statement to refute the alleged sexual misconduct. According to a report by Your EDM, Bassnectar posted a lengthy reply in a private Facebook fan group, which was distilled into a series of screenshots and circulated on social media. "The rumors of sexual misconduct that are circulating about me are completely untrue. I want to leave it at that, because it truly is that simple," Bassnectar wrote.

"I have never been involved in anything that was not absolutely, unequivocally consensual. During a time when high profile men are being called out for their violence against women, I am proud to be an ally of women and stand in solidarity with victims. Thank you to all those who are listening to real victims of abuse and standing to support women."

You can read his full statement in the screenshots below.

"In my 20s and 30s I was traveling constantly, and never felt like I had a permanent home. Most of the women I met were younger than me and in college, which at the time this did not seem strange or wrong or creepy," he continued. "We had a lot of fun together, and in most cases we shared a beautiful connection or lasting friendship. Looking back now, I simply wish I had never opened up to anyone I met on the road, because any relationship in that context had the potential to get complicated, misconstrued, or cause unintentional emotional harm to others."

Bassnectar also wrote that his team will be "offering a free therapy session specifically for anyone who feels like they need support and don't know how to get it." He also encouraged "anyone who needs this support" to reach out via email over the course of the next month, where only the women on his team will read and reply. According to Bassnectar, those women will "link you with a therapist to discuss your story of abuse and perhaps also to build aa long term plan for how you want to address it with friends or family or loved ones - or whatever you need."

Doubling down on his therapy-related course of action, Bassnectar published a follow-up statement on social media today, June 30th, 2020. "In response to the positive feedback in support of therapy for victims of sexual misconduct, we are offering scholarships for therapy via To Write Love On Her Arms (TWLOHA)," he wrote before including an application link.

"I want to encourage anyone in our community to reach out for guidance or support - regardless of gender or sexual preference," he continued. "And if you are a man in a position of power, I want to encourage you to take an honest look at yourself, be open to learning from your mistakes, and how you can take accountability for them: there are many resources out there for you to improve yourself."

You can read his full statement from today, June 30th, 2020, below.