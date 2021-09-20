September 20, 2021
A Posthumous EDM Song From B.B. King Is Being Released By the Blues Legend's Estate
"B.B. King is a cornerstone of Gibson’s music history, and we are honored to bring his legendary music and persona to a new audience."
Electronic dance music certainly might not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of blues legend B.B. King, but that will soon change thanks to a new initiative by the B.B. King Music Company in partnership with fabled guitar maker Gibson. 

On behalf of the King Family Trust, the company confirmed a new partnership with Gibson to launch a new Epiphone model guitar alongside what it has termed the B.B. King Icon Life Legacy Initiatives. A video tribute to the late music icon was also released on what would have been King's 96th birthday:

Other aspects of the initiative include a 24-hour blues television channel, a B.B. King documentary series featuring interviews with other industry icons, a movie called King Of The Blues, new merchandise, an expansion of the B.B. King Museum in Indianola, Mississippi, and of course new music releases.

A Posthumous EDM Song From B.B. King Is Being Released By the Blues Legend's Estate

