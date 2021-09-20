A Posthumous EDM Song From B.B. King Is Being Released By the Blues Legend's Estate

"B.B. King is a cornerstone of Gibson’s music history, and we are honored to bring his legendary music and persona to a new audience."

Electronic dance music certainly might not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of blues legend B.B. King, but that will soon change thanks to a new initiative by the B.B. King Music Company in partnership with fabled guitar maker Gibson.

On behalf of the King Family Trust, the company confirmed a new partnership with Gibson to launch a new Epiphone model guitar alongside what it has termed the B.B. King Icon Life Legacy Initiatives. A video tribute to the late music icon was also released on what would have been King's 96th birthday:

Other aspects of the initiative include a 24-hour blues television channel, a B.B. King documentary series featuring interviews with other industry icons, a movie called King Of The Blues, new merchandise, an expansion of the B.B. King Museum in Indianola, Mississippi, and of course new music releases.

"B.B. King is a cornerstone of Gibson’s music history, and we are honored to bring his legendary music and persona to a new audience," said Elizabeth Heidt, VP of Cultural Influence-Global at Gibson Brands.

Among those releases will be a myriad of posthumous original songs, remixes, and collaborative tracks spanning multiple genres, including EDM, according to uDiscover. No word yet on who the remixers and collaborators will be, but given the scope of the B.B. King Icon Life Legacy Initiatives, they seem poised to impress.