BBC Radio 1 Announced Prince Philip's Death in the Middle of a Techno Song—And TikTok Had a Field Day

The radio gaffe offered an unexpected mashup of techno and royalty that immediately went viral.

Since this is 2021, when news is force-fed down our throats like ipecac syrup, odds are you heard about the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

The passing of the storied prince at the age of 99 sent ripples throughout Europe, as many mourned his death while others bemoaned his checkered past. Regardless, the BBC abandoned its entire slate of programming to dedicate blanket coverage of the news, slashing its TV and radio schedule and drawing a staggering 110,000 complaints from the public.

Apparently the news of Prince Philip's death abruptly invaded each channel like a targeted coup. During Radio 1's "Classic Dance Anthems with Charlie Hedges" show, dance music fans were raging to Alan Fitzpatrick's techno banger "We Do What We Want" before the track was unceremoniously cut in favor of a classical riff that you'd normally hear while on hold with a dentist's office.

The jarring radio gaffe offered a mashup of electronic music and royalty that immediately went viral. Obviously TikTok had a field day, since its users tend to exploit trends with the blind greed of a pageant mom.

