BBC Radio 1 Announced Prince Philip's Death in the Middle of a Techno Song—And TikTok Had a Field Day

BBC Radio 1 Announced Prince Philip's Death in the Middle of a Techno Song—And TikTok Had a Field Day

The radio gaffe offered an unexpected mashup of techno and royalty that immediately went viral.
Author:
Publish date:

Harry Pot/Anefo

The radio gaffe offered an unexpected mashup of techno and royalty that immediately went viral.

Since this is 2021, when news is force-fed down our throats like ipecac syrup, odds are you heard about the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

The passing of the storied prince at the age of 99 sent ripples throughout Europe, as many mourned his death while others bemoaned his checkered past. Regardless, the BBC abandoned its entire slate of programming to dedicate blanket coverage of the news, slashing its TV and radio schedule and drawing a staggering 110,000 complaints from the public.

Apparently the news of Prince Philip's death abruptly invaded each channel like a targeted coup. During Radio 1's "Classic Dance Anthems with Charlie Hedges" show, dance music fans were raging to Alan Fitzpatrick's techno banger "We Do What We Want" before the track was unceremoniously cut in favor of a classical riff that you'd normally hear while on hold with a dentist's office. 

The jarring radio gaffe offered a mashup of electronic music and royalty that immediately went viral. Obviously TikTok had a field day, since its users tend to exploit trends with the blind greed of a pageant mom.

Check out a few TikTok videos below.

Related

Seani B DJ Ace
NEWS

[LISTEN] BBC Radio 1 Xtra Hosts Black Lives Matter Special with Seani B and DJ Ace

The London DJs discussed current events related to George Floyd's death as well as their own experiences.

A black-and-white photo of Australian DJ/producer FISHER wearing white sunglasses and a zebra-print jacket over a black background.
NEWS

FISHER Announces BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix Debut

His spotlight on the coveted radio show goes live January 25th.

Above & Beyond artwork for RC Cola Plant show during Miami Music Week 2019.
NEWS

Above & Beyond Lay Down a Chill Mix on BBC Radio 1

Above & Beyond know how to help fans unwind.

edmfests
FEATURES

20 EDM TikTok Videos That Will Pump You Up for the Return of Music Festivals

chainsmokers
Lifestyle

The Chainsmokers' Song "Paris" Emerges as a Black Lives Matter Anthem on TikTok

The track appeared on the duo's 2017 debut album "Memories...Do Not Open."

Black-and-white photo of late Swedish DJ/producer Avicii A.K.A. Tim Bergling.
NEWS

Carl Cox Talks With BBC Radio 1 About Avicii's Sudden Death.

Techno legend Carl Cox talks about Avicii's "shout for help" in the music industry.

Nicole Moudaber - Beats 1 One Mix
INTERVIEWS

“Queen of Techno” Nicole Moudaber on Beats 1 One Mix

A symbol of dance music strength in the face of political oppression, a global flag-bearer of house and techno, and a heartfelt philanthropist - there’s a reason why Moudaber got the “queen of techno” title.

sea-shanty-1610722621
MUSIC RELEASES

Here's an EDM Remix of the Viral "Wellerman" TikTok Sea Shanty—And It's Actually a Banger

Despite its curious origins, this "electro-shanty" is a banger.