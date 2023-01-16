Skip to main content
BBC Radio Launches "1Xtra Rave Show" With Jeremiah Asiamah

According to Asiamah, the show, which champions Black dance culture, serves as 1Xtra's first official home for electronic music.

Jeremiah Asiamah

BBC Radio 1 has launched the "1Xtra Rave Show," a new program hosted by U.K. presenter and DJ Jeremiah Asiamah.

According to Asiamah, the show, which champions Black dance culture, serves as 1Xtra's first official home for electronic music. Listeners can expect to hear music in genres such as jungle, Afro house and amapiano, among others, as well as tracks that spotlight promising artists on a global scale.

"The 1Xtra Rave is all about shedding light on incredible dance music from around the world," Asiamah tells EDM.com. "BBC Radio 1Xtra being a Black music station, it was time to also represent dance music with a full show of its own, as its integral to Black music and culture."

"Regardless of ethnicity, this show is for everyone who wants to rave from home, at work or on the way to the clubs," he adds, "and a chance for artists to show how roots of music can inspire their sounds from house to Afro tech, jungle and more."

You can tune into the "1Xtra Rave Show" every Friday night at 7pm GMT via the BBC Sounds app.

