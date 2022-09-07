Beatport Postpones Inaugural ReConnect Summit

Less than three months after announcing its inaugural ReConnect Summit in New York City, Beatport has postponed the conference indefinitely.

The music marketplace announced the event in June before revealing its slate of guest speakers, which included pioneering electronic artists Richie Hawtin and deadmau5. Originally scheduled for September 21st and 22nd in Brooklyn, the summit was said to feature discussions about diversity and inclusion, mental health in the dance music community and the advent of Web3, among other topics.

"It has become increasingly apparent that now is not the right time for Beatport to host this Summit," Beatport said in a statement emailed to EDM.com. "It is clear we have work to do, and we will take this time to focus on the well being of our employees, and will continue to collaborate with our industry partners and DEI experts to arrive at a better, more productive path forward for our company and our industry as a whole."

The news of the event's postponement arrives in the wake of allegations of a toxic work culture detailed in a report published by VICE.

The statement maintains the "ReConnect" summit will return in 2023 but stopped short of mentioning concrete dates. According to Beatport, ticket-holders will receive an email regarding refunds.