Beatport Launches ReConnect Volume II Featuring Claude VonStroke, David Guetta, Tiësto, and more

As social distancing has become our new norm during this global pandemic, virtual concerts have reigned supreme as the leading form of entertainment for music lovers. One company that jumped on the wave at the forefront of this era is the digital music retail giant Beatport. They teamed up with the world's foremost live streaming platform, Twitch, to deliver live-streamed DJ sets to fans of all things EDM through their global music series ReConnect.

Beatport is now back to launch the second edition of ReConnect, expanding to 36 hours of straight music from 36 of your favorite artists in the game—all streamed from their homes or private recording studios. Added to the lineup will be Anna Lunoe, Boys Noize, Claude VonStroke, David Guetta, Tiësto, and many more. The event will be hosted again on Beatport’s Twitch channel starting at 1:00 PM PST, April 17th.

The last rendition raised over $185,000 in donations for the AFEM (Association for Electronic Music) COVID-19 Hardship Fund and the World Health Organization COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. The stream, which featured sets from Carl Cox, Nina Kraviz, GRiZ, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Nicole Moudaber, Bonobo, and more brought in a staggering 11.5 million viewers.

Those tuning in to ReConnect Volume II can use Twitch's built-in functions during the stream to make donations to those most affected by the pandemic. This round will go to the AFEM COVID-19 Hardship Fund, Bridges For Music, and Direct Relief non-profit organizations. If that wasn't enough of an incentive, Pioneer DJ, Native Instruments, and Roland are offering tons of free gear for the merchandise giveaways as a motivation to help the cause.

Beatport Presents: ReConnect will begin at 1:00 PM PST on Friday, April 17th here. More information can be found at this link.

H/T: Dancing Astronaut

FOLLOW BEATPORT:

Facebook: facebook.com/beatport

Twitter: twitter.com/beatport

Instagram: instagram.com/beatport

Website: beatport.com