Despite Closure, Famed Berlin Club Berghain Opens New Sound Installation to the Public

Berlin's most renowned club, Berghain, is humming to life with eclectic sounds as a new sound installation called "Eleven Songs - Halle am Berghain" has taken ahold of the building.

For the moment, the world's most exclusive club—a worldwide destination for techno—has had its dance floor closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, artists Sam Auinger and Hannes Strobl, known collectively as TamTam, have used the opportunity to get a better understanding of how sound travels through the monolithic venue.

The duo are using various sounds and the architecture's natural resonance to entertain guests in a one-of-a-kind exhibit. The interplay between sounds, such as bass and whale song and the physical space itself, is said to create a dissociative experience for the listener.

The exhibit is operating at a capacity of only 50 visitors at one time, which has seemingly not done much to reduce the infamous wait to enter the building. However, attendees have taken the opportunity with the reduced capacity to lie on the venue's floor, allowing the sound to completely immerse them.

Despite attempts to get in for days, one attendee, Michael Altner, was finally rewarded with the opportunity to experience the exhibit. "Phenomenal sound installation," he said. "You feel like in a cathedral, I was very impressed."