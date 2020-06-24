Fabled Denver Nightclub Beta Shut Down for Violating Social Distancing Guidelines

Fabled Lower Downtown Denver venue Beta Nightclub has been shut down indefinitely following reports of repeated violations of the city's Safer-At-Home order, which was instated due to the impact of COVID-19.

The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment pulled the plug on the nightclub following an event on June 20th, 2020 in which the venue was reportedly packed with people, who did not wear face coverings and partied with no semblance of social distancing.

Video obtained by local FOX affiliate KDVR-TV seems to corroborate those claims.

According to the news station, DDPHE had already issued a citation to Beta on June 16th for violating the Safer-At-Home order by operating as a bar. Following the slap on the wrist, the City of Denver received eleven complaints from the public that Beta was open for business.

"We did everything we could, you know, to comply," said Valentes Corleons, Beta Nightclub's owner. "There are some customers not willing to keep their masks on or comply with social distancing and now we are suffering. We got shut down."

Corleons told KDVR that his venue declined entry to 700 patrons on the night of June 20th to maintain a capacity of 100 in addition to performing temperature checks at the door. He also stated that the club provided masks to those who showed up without one. "Every time somebody tried to dance, tried to get up, we asked them, 'Please, this is the rule. Please comply'," Corleons added. "You know, we did our best."

It's important to note that the City of Denver informed Corleons that he can appeal the order to close his venue. More information on that to come.