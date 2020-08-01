Beyoncé Releases Music Video for Major Lazer, Shatta Wale Collaboration "Already" from "Black Is King"

Beyoncé has revealed the official music video for her single "ALREADY," originally part of the superstar songstress' album The Lion King: The Gift and now also included on her new visual album Black Is King.

The collaboration saw Beyoncé joining forces with Ghanian singer-songwriter Shatta Wale and electronic music group Major Lazer. The dance number opens with dialogue from Rafiki and Simba before angelic falsettos swirl in to the tune of lightly floating chords and rhythmic percussion from the Latin Grammy Award-nominated trio.

Major Lazer's Diplo took to Twitter to thank Beyoncé and Shatta Wale for enlisting the hit-making trifecta as part of the project. "We went from the basement studio to Disney+ with this one," Diplo quipped.

The music video is a celebration of the Black community with dancers from around the world. The captivating visual dropped just hours prior to the full Disney+ release of Black Is King on Friday, July 31st, 2020.

"With this visual album, I wanted to present elements of Black history and African tradition, with a modern twist and a universal message, and what it truly means to find your self-identity and build a legacy," Beyonce said of the project.

