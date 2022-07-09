Beyoncé Makes Music History With House Track, "Break My Soul"

Beyoncé's unexpected foray into house music is already a record-breaking endeavor.

Unsurprisingly, Queen Bey's "Break My Soul," which samples the legendary 1993 dance track "Show Me Love" by Robin S., became an overnight sensation. With the success of the single, she has notched yet another Billboard Hot 100 chart record in her storied career.

According to Billboard, Beyoncé is now the first woman to land 20 top 10 hits as a solo artist and 10 or more titles in the top 10 as a member of a group.

Overall, the impressive feat has only been achieved by two artists before Beyoncé: Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson. This week, "Break My Soul" achieved a new peak, delving into the top 10 and climbing up to #7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Beyoncé's "Break My Soul" marked the superstar's lead single from her forthcoming album Renaissance, which is due out on July 29th.

