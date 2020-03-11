Fear Not, Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2020 is Still on the Agenda

It seems like every day another festival drops out due to the ongoing coronavirus concerns. One festival that is still proceeding as planned is Insomniac's Beyond Wonderland in SoCal, slated for March 20th and 21st. NOS Events Center, the official host for the annual festival, has put ravers' concerns at ease after releasing a statement today regarding the status of next week's show.

According to the San Bernadino Sun, "During a call placed to the NOS Event Center on Wednesday, March 11, a representative stated that as of now Beyond Wonderland is scheduled to go on as planned, but didn’t further comment on anything the venue or Insomniac Events are doing to ease concerns over the coronavirus." A post on the NOS Event Center website directed people to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention page on COVID-19 for “tips and precautions to ensure health and safety at our events and for ourselves, our employees and patrons.”

This was further confirmed by the official Beyond Wonderland Twitter account after they responded to a fan that they would be going on as scheduled. They went on to explain that "they are actively working with local health officials and monitoring all new developments.”

The ongoing threat of this virus has caused a major shift in our worldwide economy. Since it's first recorded case on December 31st, 2019 in Wuhan, China, states across the globe have been taking preventative measures to stop the spread of COVID-19. This includes quarantines and the cancellations of events. Officials are urging citizens to wash hands for more than 20 seconds throughout the day, avoid touching their faces, and avoid places where you will be in close proximity to one another. The latter should especially be followed in areas where the outbreaks are extreme.

Despite all this, Insomniac and the city of San Bernadino are using their discretion to continue on with the two-day festival. It will go on to host some of the biggest stars in EDM including Alison Wonderland, Tiësto, Diplo and Seven Lions. For more information and to purchase tickets, you can head over to their official website.

H/T: Global Dance Electronic

