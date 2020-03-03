Full Lineup Announced for Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge 2020

Last week Insomniac confirmed what many Pacific Northwest festivalgoers had speculated by announcing a 2020 Beyond Wonderland event at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington. The full lineup has now been shared for the gathering's debut, which will take place on June 12th and 13th - the dates initially reserved for USC Events' Paradiso Festival.

Tiësto, 3LAU, Alesso and The Chainsmokers are among the more main stage-leaning names on the lineup. Bass heads can look forward to performances by the likes of Zomboy, 1788-L and Adventure Club B2B Snails, with house and techno mainstays like Anna Lunoe, i_o and Wax Motif rounding out the bill.

Most importantly, the announcement is something of a nail in the coffin for Paradiso, which was USC's flagship event. In Insomniac's lawsuit complaint against the Seattle-based promoter, their lawyers sought judicial confirmation that USC's alleged misuse of funds constituted a breach of contract that nullified noncompete clauses preventing them from hosting an event of their own at the Gorge. Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge taking place on the same dates all but confirms that things have gone in their favor.

Tickets and camping passes for Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge will go on sale Thursday, March 5th, 2020 at 10:00 AM PST and can be found here.

Follow Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge:

Facebook: facebook.com/BeyondWlandPNW

Twitter: twitter.com/BeyondWlandPNW

Instagram: instagram.com/beyondwlandpnw