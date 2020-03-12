Insomniac Postpones Beyond Wonderland but will Move Forward with EDC Las Vegas 2020

The electronic music community had called Insomniac's ethics into question over the recent announcement that Beyond Wonderland in SoCal would go on as planned despite COVID-19 concerns. The company's CEO and founder, Pasquale Rotella, has now revealed that the festival will be reschedule until June 19th-20th - although EDC Las Vegas will still take place on its scheduled dates of May 15th-17th, 2020.

According to a statement shared by Rotella on social media, the State and County have ordered Beyond Wonderland's postponement. He wrote that organizers have gone to inventive lengths to ensure EDC will move forward, however. "I am in communication with local government officials who are ready for the show, and we have new health and safety protocols to implement at this year's EDC that we will announce closer to the date," he explained.

COVID-19 is a disease caused by the novel coronavirus whose first outbreak occurred in Wuhan, China. It has spread to every continent in the world; the World Health Organization reports nearly 135,000 confirmed cases and just under 5,000 resulting deaths at the time of writing.

Contrary to popular belief, COVID-19's low case fatality rate (which is still over 10 times as much as influenza) doesn't mean it's benign. Owing to its high infection rate, healthcare resources in countries such as Italy with widespread outbreaks are tragically tied up.

The novel coronavirus can be curbed if the public exercises extreme social distancing (even in areas with no reported infections). Frequently washing for over 20 seconds throughout the day and avoiding touching your face will also reduce chances of spread.

