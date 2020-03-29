Insomniac's Beyond Wonderland Virtual Rave-A-Thon had 3.5 Million Viewers

Since the COVID-19 pandemic forced Insomniac to postpone this year's Beyond Wonderland, organizers decided to give fans a virtual festival experience in hopes of entertaining those stuck at home. After the streaming extravaganza, the prolific company announced that over 3.5 million fans attended the “Rave-A-Thon.” The millions of fans got to witness performances from artists like Kill The Noise, SVDDEN DEATH, Joyryde, and more.

In a press release obtained by Your EDM, Insomniac's founder and CEO, Pasquale Rotella, expressed how grateful he was for all those who logged on to the virtual party and shared plans for future streamed events. In his own words:

“The energy that came from everyone who tuned in from around the world was unlike anything I’ve ever witnessed in the 25 years of me starting Insomniac. Fans of all ages, families with their kids and grandparents, friends connecting through FaceTime across the globe, all throwing raves in their bedrooms. There was so much love coming from all different directions. We’re now planning a calendar of Rave-A-Thons that I’ll personally announce very soon.”

The rescheduled Beyond Wonderland SoCal takes place June 19th-20th at the NOS Events Center in San Bernadino, California. Tickets to the event are still on sale and can be purchased here.

H/T: Your EDM

