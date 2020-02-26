Insomniac Announces Beyond Wonderland Event at The Gorge Amphitheatre

Teased earlier this month, Beyond Wonderland's return to the Pacific Northwest is now confirmed. The new chapter of Beyond Wonderland will take shape at famed venue the Gorge Amphitheatre in the summer of 2020.

During his "State of Insomniac" address, Insomniac CEO Pasquale Rotella stated "It's been nearly a decade since Beyond Wonderland Seattle, but this year Beyond will return to the Pacific Northwest." It was speculated at the time of Rotella's comments that Beyond Wonderland could take at the Gorge, a venue the promotional giant has had in its sights.

The Gorge is significant in this case as it was the subject, in part, of a recent lawsuit filed by Insomniac against USC Events. Insomniac and USC were former partners in putting on Paradiso Festival, which also took place at the Gorge. Due to an alleged misuse of funds, the partnership has since gone awry, and now Insomniac is seeking judicial confirmation that they will be allowed to terminate their agreement and pursue having a festival of their own at the Gorge.

The announcement of Beyond Wonderland moving into the Gorge adds context to Rotella's recent remarks. The move also all but ensures Paradiso Festival will not return as USC Events allegedly does not have the express permission to use the trademark for the event.

