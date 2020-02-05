NGHTMRE, PEEKABOO and More on Big Gigantic's Rowdytown IX Lineup

Few things could turn the heads of the Centennial State's bass heads like a back-to-back set between NGHTMRE and Big Gigantic. A "Gigantic NGHTMRE" set, as it's billed, only tops the day one bill of Rowdytown IX, which will take place at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado on September 25th and 26th, 2020.

For the ninth edition of the annual headline event, Goldfish, Covex, PEEKABOO, slenderbodies and Dreamers Delight are also on the lineup. Big Gigantic (real names Dominic Lalli and Jeremy Salken) also headline the second day, aided by 3D technology for a special audiovisual experience.

The first edition of Rowdytown graced Red Rocks in 2012 with GRiZ, Dillon Francis and Macklemore sharing the stage with Big G. Over the years, such artsists as Adventure Club, Carnage, Jauz, Slushii and 3LAU have performed at different iterations of the event.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the website for Rowdytown IX at Red Rocks.

FOLLOW BIG GIGANTIC:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/pg/BigGigantic

Twitter: www.twitter.com/BigGigantic

Instagram: www.instagram.com/BigGigantic

SoundCloud: www.soundcloud.com/BigGigantic