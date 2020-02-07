Big Night Entertainment Group's 2020 Residencies include Dillon Francis, Diesel and More

On of the foremost nightlife brands in New England, Big Night Entertainment Group (BNEG) are no strangers to world-class billings. The iconic company has now announced 2020 residencies for some of its most celebrated spaces, revealing a cross section of talent that spans EDM, pop music and hip-hop.

Cash Cash, Diesel A.K.A. Shaquille O'Neal, Dillon Francis, Don Diablo, Gryffin, Steve Aoki, R3hab and Yellow Claw are among the more notable EDM artists included in the announcement. Snoopadelic and 50 Cent will give hip-hop fans something to look forward to as well. Some of the venues playing host to the aforementioned acts are Shrine, Mémoire Nightclub, Big Night Live, and The Grand.

BNEG was launched in 2006 by co-owners Ed Kane, Joe Kane and Randy Greenstein. In addition to the aforementioned venues, the company owns Boston hotspots like Mystique, Explorateur, Empire, Guy’s Tequila Cocina, Red Lantern, Versus, and Scorpion Bar in addition to CBS Sporting Club and Scorpion Bar at Patriot Place in Foxboro as well as Guy’s Foxwoods Kitchen + Bar, High Rollers Luxury Lanes & Sports Lounge, Red Lantern, Scorpion Bar and Shrine at Foxwoods Resort Casino.

Find more information on BNEG's official website, and see their full calendar of via Ticketmaster. Additional events will be announced in the coming weeks.

