BigCityBeats to Host Corona Crisis Stadium Event

BigCityBeats has announced its plan to host a live stream at the WorldClubDome on Saturday, April 18th.

The live stream promises 8 hours of nonstop music starting at 4PM CET (10AM EST) and will feature a number of notable acts, including David Guetta, Vini Vici, Nervo, Ummet Ozcan, and DJ Soda. Gestört aber GeiL and Le Shuuk will kick things off by performing from inside the stadium, then moving to the rooftop, while the rest of the artists will be broadcasting from the comfort of their own homes. BigCityBeats will be hosting the live stream on all of their social channels with German newspaper The Bild following suit.

BigCityBeats CEO Bernd Breiter aims to use this live stream to spread the word about Eintracht Frankfurt's On Now - In Harmony campaign and potentially lead to more donations. The campaign is currently supporting five German institutions that have been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Catch every moment of the BCB Life live stream via YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitch starting at 4PM CET (10AM EST) tomorrow, April 18th.

FOLLOW WORLD CLUB DOME:

Facebook: facebook.com/pg/worldclubdome

Instagram: instagram.com/worldclubdome

Twitter: twitter.com/worldclubdome