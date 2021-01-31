San Holo Teases "Biggest Announcement in San Holo History"

San Holo is up to something BIG.

As stated by the man himself, coming this week is the "biggest announcement in San Holo history." Across his social media pages, the bitbird founder shared teaser photos and videos preparing fans for the news. While they don't reveal much, his chosen verbiage has led to many counting down the seconds until the news is shared.

At the time of writing, he has not provided any specific details on what's in store. This, of course, has led to massive speculation from fans. Based on the footage of the Dutch artist playing a medley of instruments, the most common theory is that a new album or recorded set is on the way. Although this seems likely, it cannot be confirmed at this time.

San Holo is set to make the biggest announcement of his career on February 3rd, 2021.

