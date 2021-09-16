September 16, 2021
DJs at Pirate Studios Attempting World Record for Biggest B2B DJ Set Ever
Pirate.com has partnered with eott and Last Night The DJ Saved My Life to raise money for a charitable cause.
Pirate.com (via Facebook)

The world's most impressive B2B DJ set set yet could come from north London this month. Pirate, a network of 24-hour music studios based in London, has teamed up with mental health-driven music community eott and charitable foundation Last Night A DJ Saved My Life to attempt to break the world record for most DJs to play back-to-back.

Taking place at Pirate's Tottenham studio in north London, the event will serve as a fundraiser, with all proceeds benefitting music mental health charity Key Changes. The goal is to raise £5,000 to fund weekly music activities for young mental health patients for a full year.

Pirate's attempt will see over 200 DJs playing back-to-back as part of a broadcast livestream event, and DJs who are interested are still able to sign up to take part in the event on Pirate's official signup page.

Those interested in donating to the cause flat out can pledge at the event's official JustGiving page. At the time of writing, the campaign has already reached its first goal of £200, which can fund a five-week Studio Discovery experience for a young person wanting to reengage with music.

Tune in to the stream on September 25th to catch Pirate's attempt at the world record, and to help support mental health for musicians at Pirate's official website.

