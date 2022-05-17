Skip to main content
ILLENIUM, PNAU, Lady Gaga Top Dance/Electronic Categories At Billboard Music Awards

It was another year of stiff competition among the dance music industry's heavyweight contributors and emerging talents.

The 2022 award show season continued over the weekend with music's biggest stars showing out in Las Vegas for the Billboard Music Awards.

The night saw a myriad of artists, albums, and songs celebrated across many genres with Drake and Olivia Rodrigo specifically taking home the night's top honors by winning the awards for Top Artist and Top New Artist respectively.

Meanwhile, in the highly competitive dance and electronic categories, Australian dance music trio, PNAU, bested the field of Top Dance/Electronic Song with their remix of Elton John and Dua Lipa's "Cold Heart." The radio-ready track eked out a victory over Tiësto's "The Business," Travis Scott & HVME's "Goosebumps," Farruko's "Pepas", and the super-collaboration from Regard, Troye Sivan, and Tate McRae, "You."

In the Top Dance/Electronic Album category, ILLENIUM topped the field with his explosive multi-genre LP, Fallen Embers. The road to victory was hardly a cakewalk, however, as he faced stiff competition from fellow nominees Porter Robinson, FKA twigs, C418, and RÜFÜS DU SOL

Finally, Mother Monster herself was named Top Dance/Electronic Artist of the year in a category that included Calvin Harris, Marshmello, Tiësto, and David Guetta. Lady Gaga's victory stands as a testament to the impacts of her highly collaborative album Chromatica, which continue to be felt especially as disco, electro-pop, and house music remain in the midst of a mainstream moment. 

Catch up on all of the evening's big takeaways with the full list of Billboard Music Award winners here.

